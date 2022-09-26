Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Acquires 12,820 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 12,820 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $99,611.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 278,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Macerich by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 243,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 65,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

