Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CFO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macerich Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,323. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 497.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 787,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 101.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

