Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 569 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $12,466.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 116 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,877.96.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,451. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

