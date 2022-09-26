Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $228,304.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $228,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

