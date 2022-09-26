Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 137 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RH Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.62. The stock had a trading volume of 591,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,368. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $708.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.01.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.