Insured Finance Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

