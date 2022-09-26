Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.67

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 6701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

