Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.89

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.89 and last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 210248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.19.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.9799999 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

