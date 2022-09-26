Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
