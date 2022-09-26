Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Purchases 1,959 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.8% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.14. 638,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $355.15. The firm has a market cap of $368.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

