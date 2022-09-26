Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. ASML makes up about 1.0% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.58.

ASML stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $431.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day moving average of $547.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

