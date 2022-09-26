Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti comprises 1.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

UI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.23. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $333.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UI. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

