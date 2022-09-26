Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.62. 3,198,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

