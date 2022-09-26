Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.