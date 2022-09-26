Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.95

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 6439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,546,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after buying an additional 693,467 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,391,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

