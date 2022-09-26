Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,239 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.80% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

