Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI):

9/22/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$166.00 to C$173.00.

9/20/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $109.49. 82,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 251,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.