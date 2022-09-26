IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. IOST has a market cap of $222.27 million and $13.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.90 or 1.09875484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064623 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.