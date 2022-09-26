Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
