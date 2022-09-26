iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,870,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,592. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.