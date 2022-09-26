iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

