iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 5.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $64.19. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

