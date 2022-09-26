iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

