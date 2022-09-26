iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. 76,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

