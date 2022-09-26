iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,237 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $41,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.58 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

