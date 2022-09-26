iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 207,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,851,705. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.