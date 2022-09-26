iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. 13,896,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

