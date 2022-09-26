iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.92. 39,686,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,870,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

