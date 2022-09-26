iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 5,480,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.