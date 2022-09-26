iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.24

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

