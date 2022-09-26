iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 1.65% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $65.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.