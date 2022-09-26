iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,528 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27.

