iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

