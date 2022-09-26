iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 17.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $109,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.49. 150,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

