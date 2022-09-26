iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 98,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.52. 2,068,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

