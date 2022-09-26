iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

