iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWM stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,212,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,307,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

