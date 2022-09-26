iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Cut by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $56,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

