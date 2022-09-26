iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 29.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

IVW traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

