iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 349,695 shares.The stock last traded at $63.17 and had previously closed at $63.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 940.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 511,785 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

