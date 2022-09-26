iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.88. 149,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.