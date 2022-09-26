iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $142.95

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.95 and last traded at $143.31, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.