Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Up to $22.18

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $22.72. Jamf shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
