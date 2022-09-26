Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.57

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 132089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

