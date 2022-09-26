Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) versus FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Financial Analysis

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Jeffs’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.70 billion 2.10 $124.91 million $3.91 19.49 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.5% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FirstCash and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.01% 12.30% 5.91% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FirstCash and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstCash currently has a consensus target price of $89.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given FirstCash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

FirstCash beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,081 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,656 stores in Mexico; 60 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 15 stores in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

