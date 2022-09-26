Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0029

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $36,595.26 and $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

