JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Copart Price Performance
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
