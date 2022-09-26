JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,559. The company has a market capitalization of $358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

