JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of GWW traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.96. 15,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $542.63 and a 200-day moving average of $505.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

