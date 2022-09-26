JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 143.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

FDS stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.